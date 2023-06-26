Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman declares to sell 2.17 crore shares

Shahjalal Islami Bank's former Chairman Akkas Uddin Mollah has declared to sell 2.17 crore shares out of his holdings in the block market through the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange filing, he will sell this share within the next 30 days at the prevailing market price. Currently, he holds 3.95 crore shares of the bank.

After the completion of the sale proceeds, his holding will be coming down to 2% in the private sector lender.

On Monday, Shahjalal Islami Bank's shares were traded at Tk18.30 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Earlier, the bank's former director Tofazzal Hossain's sell order was cancelled as the lender's company secretary did not acknowledge the declaration in due process.