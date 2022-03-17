2 Bashundhara companies to use bKash solutions 

Bashundhara Paper Mills and Bashundhara Multi Paper Industries - two companies of Bashundhara Group, will use bKash business solutions for disbursing salaries and allowance to their employees and transacting with dealers and distributors in a faster, transparent, and secured way.

Deputy Managing Director of Bashundhara Group (Sector-C) Mustafizur Rahman and Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed an agreement in this regard Wednesday on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadir were present at the event.

Under the agreement, Bashundhara Group will use bKash disbursement solution to disburse salaries, daily allowances, and retail commissions to the employees of these two organisations.

In addition, they will collect money from dealers and distributors across the country through bKash solution. These organisations will also get the service of collecting money from retailers through bKash. As a result, there will be opportunity to avail uninterrupted transaction services with these important business partners any time of the day, including holidays.

Currently, around 800 companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.

On the other hand, distributors and retailers across the country can operate their business transactions 24/7, wherever they want.

Bashundhara Group, which started its journey in 1987, is now one of the largest business groups of the country.

Starting with real estate business, the group now has about 40 concerns including paper, tissue and hygiene products, cement, LP Gas, shipping, oil and gas, food and beverage, media, trading and so on.