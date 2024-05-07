16th Bangladesh Denim Expo concludes

The 16th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo organised by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange concluded today (7 May) at International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

Visitors experienced the essence of denim culture at Bangladesh Denim Expo, where fashion meets sustainability.

In this two-day edition, more than 60 Exhibitors from from 11 countries showcased their latest denim products, fabrics, accessories, chemicals, technologies etc, reads a press release.

Exhibitors showcased their latest innovations, from sustainable fabrics to cutting-edge designs, this event highlighting the diversity of the denim industry.

"Reimagine" is the theme of the 16th edition. Means to re-envision the industry is driven by relentless innovation and the seamless integration of digitalisation. Together, we can reshape the denim landscape and embrace the power of technology.

At the closing ceremony, the chief guest Jahangir Kabir Nanak, minister for Textiles & Jute, Government said, "As a safe and compliant sourcing hub, I request the buyers to choose Bangladesh and pay a fair price. The apparel industry is a crucial force for Bangladesh's progress economically. I am confident that with the influence of the RMG industry, Bangladesh will significantly progress into a developed country very soon."

The special guest Irma van Dueren, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh said, "Bangladesh has made impressive progress in economic development indicators. The RMG sector has been crucial to this progress. In the coming years, our focus on the sector will be more and more on sustainability and circular practices everywhere."

Siddiqur Rahman, former president of BGMEA said, "The infrastructural improvement that we see now is clearly spectacular. And I'm proud to say that much of it is contributed by the garments sector. I am confident that with the support of the government, the RMG industry can flourish even further."

SM Mannan Kochi, president of BGMEA discussed that "We are now incorporating automation and becoming ready to acquire greater market share globally. We are making constant efforts in business sustainability, and we are optimistic that we can add even greater value in the coming years."

Abdullah Hil Rakib, vice president, BGMEA & Managing Director, Team Group said, "Bangladesh Denim Expo has always been understanding of the product and materials and needs of the industry. Together with inter-ministerial cooperation we can achieve sustainable progress in the industry."

Ziaur Rahman, regional head, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ethiopia, H&M said,"Circularity is one of the areas where we really need to work. It's an untapped opportunity. Transparency is your next biggest best friend. If we want to lead this industry we need to focus on efficiency improvement, waste management, innovation and sustainability."

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) said, "The RMG Industry of Bangladesh continues to be a driving force behind the country's economic growth and Bangladesh Denim Expo is on a mission to expand & evolve in the industry growth."