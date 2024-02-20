ULAB Fair Play Cup 2024 T20 cricket tournament commences

The inaugural ceremony of the 14th ULAB Fair Play Cup T20 cricket tournament took place at ULAB on 19 February, in association with Inpace presents Global EDEXPO 2024.

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, United International University, Brac University, North South University, Daffodil International University, Dhaka International University, Southeast University, Independent University Bangladesh, Uttara University and Bangladesh University of Business and Technology will be playing in this tournament, which is scheduled to run from 19 February to 5 March, reads a press release.

Present at the event as chief guest was Habibul Bashar Sumon, former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, along with Md Kamrul Ahsan, chairman and Md Rahat Khan, managing director & chief executive officer, Inpace Management Services Limited.