Tk3-4 crore worth of onions sold daily at Shariatpur's Mirashar farmers' market

Mirashar farmers' market, where Tk3-4 crore worth of onions gets sold daily in the harvest season. Photo: TBS

With a daily supply of 5 to 6 tonnes of onions, sales are surging to an impressive Tk3-4 crore each day at the Mirashar farmers' market of Shariatpur amid ongoing harvest season.

Trading starts early in the morning and goes on until evening here and the Padma Bridge makes it easier for both farmers and traders to access the market and to make a fair profit, said locals.

According to the Mirashar market management committee, the market has experienced a steady rise in onion arrivals since mid-December.

"This year, the arrival of onions began as early as the second week of December, with initial prices ranging from Tk130-140 per kilogramme," said Abdul Jalil Madbor, chairman of the market committee.

As the onion supply increased, prices gradually eased, with Thursday's (25 January) rates ranging from Tk55-65 per kg, he added.

According to the management committee, the market anticipates sales of onions worth at least Tk250 crore in the ongoing season.

Abdul Jalil Madbor, chairman of the market committee, highlighted that this cooperative market is the safest choice for both farmers and traders.

"They negotiate directly. Transactions are transparent here which ensures a fair price for both the farmers and traders, which is why this market is becoming more popular every day, every year," he said.

Here the sales begin early in the morning as farmers transport their freshly harvested onions to the market.

"Onions are arranged in rows, eventually filling the entire market space. Negotiations between farmers and traders intensify, offering farmers ample opportunities to secure favourable prices," described the committee's chairman.

"Over the past five years, we've seen onion farming in Shariatpur grow significantly. Farmers like me have expanded our cultivation because we're getting good prices for our onions. This has led to an increase in the supply of onions to the market," said Khokon Mia, a businessman in the market.

"Now because of the Padma Bridge, transportation has become easier and more cost-effective than before. This is why more traders from outside are coming here," he added.

Traders and farmers from different districts, including Barishal, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Satkhira, Dhaka, and Munshiganj, come here to buy onions.

Abdur Rashid Hawladar, a local onion farmer, shares his experience of onion cultivation on a 4-acre land.

"The cost of production, including fertilisers, seeds, irrigation, and labour, amounts to approximately Tk40-45 per kg," he said.

Abdur Rashid prefers to sell his produce in nearby Mirashar market, because it has a good number of buyers and offers competitive prices, and he doesn't need to travel to Dhaka like the previous years.

Initially, he sold his onions for Tk120 per kg, but now he is selling them for Tk60-65 per kg as the supply has increased in the market.

"Still, I am making a good margin of profit and I don't have to go through any hassle," said Rashid.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Talha Mistry, a trader from Gopalganj's Kotailipara has come to buy onions.

He was seen carefully inspecting the quality and prices of the onions as he moved through the market.

When asked about his visit, he said, "I come to this market every onion season. This time, I plan to purchase 7 to 8 tonnes of onions. The onion supply in this market is good, and I can buy directly from farmers at reasonable prices and avoid any additional expenses. That's why I prefer coming to this market over travelling to Dhaka."

