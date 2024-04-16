Children enter Shariatpur park without Tk30 tickets. UNO makes them stand for 1.5 hrs as punishment

Bangladesh

Children enter Shariatpur park without Tk30 tickets. UNO makes them stand for 1.5 hrs as punishment

In the video, four children are seen standing in the presence of village police and Ansar members while the UNO is seen scolding them

Screengrab from the video showing children being punished in a Shariatput park
Screengrab from the video showing children being punished in a Shariatput park

Five children were stopped while entering a park in Shariatpur without tickets worth Tk30. The upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) was seen in a video later punishing the children by making them stand while holding their own ears for one and a half hours.

The incident took place on Monday (15 April) evening and photos and videos of the incident were obtained from the park visitors. The videos have since gone viral.

In the video, four children are seen standing in the presence of village police and Ansar members while the UNO is seen scolding them.

Those aged below 10 were let go after the Tk30 entry fee was taken from them, and the others whose ages were around 13 were kept standing from 8pm to 9pm. When the park was about to close, they escaped the guards' eyes and fled.

However, the UNO has denied any such claims.

When asked about this, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nizam Uddin Ahmed said the matter had not come to his attention, but he would investigate and take necessary measures.

The children's guardians and citizens of Shariatpur have condemned the incident.

Comments

