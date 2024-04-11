Fire guts 30 shops in Shariatpur on Eid day

At least 30 shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a market in Shariatpur's Zajira upazila on Thursday (11 April).

No casualties were reported.

Locals said the fire broke out at a shop owned by Yunus in the market around 8am and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

On information, two fire tenders were pressed into service and it took them nearly two hours to bring the flames under control, Jazira Upazila Fire Service Inspector Shankar Biswas said.

Fire officials suspect an electrical short-circuit at the first shop has triggered the fire. "The exact amount of loss could not be ascertained immediately," he said.

Jazira Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Islam Luna said that the amount of damage will be assessed after visiting the scene.

"The government will assist the affected traders if they seek help," she added.