Heavy rainfall threatens onion harvest in Faridpur

Agriculture

UNB
09 December, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:18 am

Related News

Heavy rainfall threatens onion harvest in Faridpur

This unexpected weather event has left the local agricultural community in a state of anxiety, fearing significant financial losses due to the potential rotting of their crops

UNB
09 December, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:18 am
File Photo/TBS
File Photo/TBS

Farmers in Faridpur district's Saltha and Nagarkanda upazilas are facing a crisis as incessant rainfall over the past few days has flooded approximately 70% of their onion fields.

This unexpected weather event has left the local agricultural community in a state of anxiety, fearing significant financial losses due to the potential rotting of their crops.

Ahad Hossain, a farmer from Nagarkanda upazila, expressed concerns about the financial impact, noting that the continuous heavy rain has submerged a large portion of their onion fields. Similarly, Farhad Sheikh, another local onion farmer, shared his distress about his flooded fields, especially after investing in them with a loan from a local NGO.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Onion price goes up in Bangladesh after India extends export restrictions

Tilak Kumar Ghosh, the Upazila agriculture officer, reported that around 390 hectares of onion crops have been affected by the rainfall. Authorities have advised farmers to drain the stagnant water from their fields to mitigate further damage. In Nagarkanda upazila alone, onion cultivation this year covered around 8,000 hectares.

Sudarshan Shikdar, an agriculture officer in Saltha upazila, added that 760 hectares were dedicated to onion seed cultivation and 120 hectares to the Murikata variety of onion this year. He remains hopeful that favourable weather conditions could help farmers recover from their losses.

Compounding the local crisis, onion prices in Bangladesh have soared in recent months. The price hike followed India's decision to impose a 40% duty on onion exports. Presently, local onion varieties are being sold for Tk130 to 140 per kg, while imported onions are priced between Tk110 to 120 per kg in local markets.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification banning onion exports until March 31 of the following year. This decision, effective from December 8, is likely to further impact onion availability and prices in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Onion cultivation / Onion export ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World
For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

17h | TBS Economy
Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

12h | TBS World
Revenue arrears of 28 govt. institutions is Tk 23,800 crore

Revenue arrears of 28 govt. institutions is Tk 23,800 crore

15h | TBS Economy