Govt trying to tackle dishonest traders who destabilise markets

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said a section of local traders are behind the price hike of daily necessities in the country apart from the influence of the global commodity market.

Tipu Munshi blamed a vested quarter for taking advantage of market vulnerability to manipulate commodity prices while inaugurating the TCB's product sales programme for May in the capital's Badda area on Sunday.

"There are both international and domestic catalysts in play every time the price of a product increases in the market," the minister said, adding that the government is doing everything possible to tackle the situation.

"It's true that some people try to take advantage of situations. We try to address the issue through the consumer rights body," he added.

About the sugar price hike, Tipu Munshi said, "In the last 15 days, the price of sugar in the international market has increased. We try to reflect the global rate in the local market.

When asked about the TCB card, he hoped that at least 75% digitalisation will be possible by the next six months.

This month, TCB will provide one kg of sugar, two kg of lentils and two litres of soybean oil to each cardholder. Here, one kg of sugar will be sold at Tk70, lentils at Tk70 per kg and soybean oil at Tk110 per litre.

After the daily commodity price hike since December, lentil price has been increased by Tk5 and sugar price by Tk15 in two stages.