Govt trying to tackle dishonest traders who destabilise markets

Bazaar

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:08 pm

Related News

Govt trying to tackle dishonest traders who destabilise markets

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said a section of local traders are behind the price hike of daily necessities in the country apart from the influence of the global commodity market.

Tipu Munshi blamed a vested quarter for taking advantage of market vulnerability to manipulate commodity prices while inaugurating the TCB's product sales programme for May in the capital's Badda area on Sunday. 

"There are both international and domestic catalysts in play every time the price of a product increases in the market," the minister said, adding that the government is doing everything possible to tackle the situation.

"It's true that some people try to take advantage of situations. We try to address the issue through the consumer rights body," he added.

About the sugar price hike, Tipu Munshi said, "In the last 15 days, the price of sugar in the international market has increased. We try to reflect the global rate in the local market. 

When asked about the TCB card, he hoped that at least 75% digitalisation will be possible by the next six months.

This month, TCB will provide one kg of sugar, two kg of lentils and two litres of soybean oil to each cardholder. Here, one kg of sugar will be sold at Tk70, lentils at Tk70 per kg and soybean oil at Tk110 per litre.

After the daily commodity price hike since December, lentil price has been increased by Tk5 and sugar price by Tk15 in two stages.

Economy / Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

5h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

5h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman