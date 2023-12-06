Some people returning empty-handed from TCB truck sales: Commerce minister

A number of people who come to the sales of subsidised goods on trucks of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), are returning empty-handed, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

"Each truck can deliver goods to about 300 people as these have limited capacity. Naturally, it is first come, first serve," said the minister after inaugurating TCB's family smart card distribution and sale of subsidised goods in the capital's Tejgaon on Wednesday (6 December).

"We are trying to increase the number of trucks. Besides, we are considering whether the sales can be extended to other big cities of the country so that more people can be brought under this facility," Tipu said.

The TCB is selling daily commodities at subsidised prices from its trucks to people who do not have the TCB's family card.

The government agency is selling edible oil, onions, potatoes and lentils through trucks at 30 points in Dhaka only.

Under this initiative, onions are being sold at Tk50 per kg, potatoes at Tk30, lentils at Tk60, and soybean oil at Tk100 per litre.

With a daily supply of 300 customers per truck, around 9,000 people are eligible to buy the products. Each customer is eligible to purchase a maximum of 2 kg of onions, 2 kg of potatoes, 2 litres of soybean oil, and 2 kg of lentils per day.

Meanwhile, rice, edible oil, sugar, onions, potatoes and lentils are being sold at subsidised prices to one crore families with TCB cards across the country.

"TCB card holders will definitely get their goods once every month, because the quantity is specified under their names," Tipu said.

The commerce minister also said the government is taking all kinds of preparations to keep the market under control in the month of Ramadan by maintaining the supply of daily necessities.

Asked whether the import duty on dates and other products will be reduced on the occasion of Ramadan, Tipu said, "The Ministry of Commerce cannot reduce the duty but it can request the National Board of Revenue to do so. It is generally done after monitoring the situation."