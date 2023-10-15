Imported eggs to be available in market this week: Tipu Munshi

UNB
15 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 06:18 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Imported eggs will be available in the market in the current week, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said today.

"Out of 15 traders, seven have opened Letters of Credit (LCs) and the first shipment of imported eggs is expected to enter the country this week," he said while speaking as the chief guest in the opening of selling 5 subsidised products among one crore family card holders by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday (15 October).

He said considering the market situation the government allowed 15 traders to import around 15 crore eggs in order to price control through increasing the supply of eggs in the domestic market.

Several conditions were given for importing eggs, he said adding one of which mandates that the eggs must be free from avian influenza or bird flu virus and harmful bacteria and the exporting country must submit a certificate on it to the government.

Tipu Munshi said, "To ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of TCB cards, the work of converting one crore cards into smart cards is in the final stage."

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, spoke as a special guest on the occasion. TCB Chairman Brigadier General Md Ariful Hasan PSC and Dhaka North City Corporation Ward No. 15 Councilor Rafiqul Islam Babla were present among others.

