Commodity price control to get priority in AL election manifesto: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
25 November, 2023, 06:06 pm

TBS Report

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. File Photo: Courtesy
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. File Photo: Courtesy

The issue of commodity price control will be given special importance in Awami League's manifesto for the upcoming national elections, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"The government has continued its efforts to keep commodity prices at a tolerable level. It was not possible to have 100% control of the prices due to the global context. But we have success compared to many countries of the world," said the minister in response to a question from reporters at an event in Dhaka on Saturday (25 November).

The National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection and Debate for Democracy jointly organised the event at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation for the grand finale and award distribution of the Shadow Parliament on Consumer Rights Protection.

"Considering the sufferings of low-income people, the government is conducting the sale of daily necessities at low prices through various programmes according to the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the minister said. 

Tipu Munshi pointed out that in the context of global instability such as the Russia-Ukraine war after the Covid-19 pandemic, the prices of products have increased abnormally in different countries of the world, which has also affected Bangladesh. 

He also mentioned that the joint role of the public and the private sector is important in controlling the commodity prices.

The minister further said, "Neither the government nor the syndicate is strong. The people's syndicate is the most powerful. 

"Consumers should be aware. No force can survive if the common people are united."

