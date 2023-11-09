TCB smart cards to be distributed in 2-3 months: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh

BSS
09 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:44 pm

Related News

TCB smart cards to be distributed in 2-3 months: Tipu Munshi

BSS
09 November, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:44 pm
TCB smart cards to be distributed in 2-3 months: Tipu Munshi

One crore TCB family are being converted into smart cards and those will be distributed among the beneficiaries within two to three months, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

"Transparency and accountability have been ensured in the process of converting one crore family cards into smart cards. As a result, there will be no more inconsistencies," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a programme at PWD Colony Auditorium in the city, said a press release.

Tipu said keeping in mind the poor and helpless people who live below the poverty line, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to give one crore family cards to provide daily necessities at a low price.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government is selling essential commodities at subsidised prices to more people than the number of people living below the poverty line in Bangladesh, he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Gosh spoke at the programme as special guests while TCB Chairman Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hasan, DSCC 12 No. ward councilor Mamun Rashid Subro and senior officials of TCB were present on the occasion.
 

Top News

TCB Smart Card / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

9h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

10h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

11h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

1h | TBS Economy
Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

2h | TBS Economy
'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

7h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

23h | TBS World