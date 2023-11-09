TCB smart cards to be distributed in 2-3 months: Tipu Munshi

One crore TCB family are being converted into smart cards and those will be distributed among the beneficiaries within two to three months, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

"Transparency and accountability have been ensured in the process of converting one crore family cards into smart cards. As a result, there will be no more inconsistencies," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a programme at PWD Colony Auditorium in the city, said a press release.

Tipu said keeping in mind the poor and helpless people who live below the poverty line, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to give one crore family cards to provide daily necessities at a low price.

The government is selling essential commodities at subsidised prices to more people than the number of people living below the poverty line in Bangladesh, he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Gosh spoke at the programme as special guests while TCB Chairman Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hasan, DSCC 12 No. ward councilor Mamun Rashid Subro and senior officials of TCB were present on the occasion.

