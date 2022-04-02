Mercantile Bank and Desh General Insurance sign agreement

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Desh General Insurance Company Limited at the bank's head office in the capital on 30 March.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Mohammadi Khanam, CEO of Desh General Insurance, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

As per the agreement, Desh General Insurance will carry the cash in safe, cash on counter, and cash in transit risks of 84 MBL branches.

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD and COO of MBL, along with other high officials of both organisations, were present at the ceremony.

