Md Ismail Hossain appointed BKB managing director

Banking

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 04:26 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Veteran banker Md Ismail Hossain joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) as Managing Director on Wednesday (22 December).

Prior to his joining BKB, he was the managing director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB). Hossain joined Janata Bank Ltd as Senior Officer in 1985, said a presss release. 

He completed his post-graduation degree from Chittagong University in Public Administration.

He worked as deputy managing director in Janata Bank Ltd before his joining RAKUB.

At different stages of his service life in Janata Bank Ltd, he performed as chief executive (general manager) at UAE operation, area chief, and branch head, the press release added. 

He took part in different banking-related training, Seminar and symposium held at home and abroad. He comes from an aristocratic family in Someshpur village under Belkuchi Upazila of Sirajganj district.

