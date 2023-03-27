BKB pays tributes on Independence Day

27 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
27 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) paid tribute to the national martyrs at the portrait of the father of the nation at Dhanmondi 32 on 26 March on the occasion of Independence Day and National Day celebrations.

The event was led by the bank's Managing Director Md Abdul Jabber, reads a press release. 

Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hossain, General Manager (Admin) Md Zainal Abedin, CBA & other organisations' leaders along with concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

