Bangladesh Krishi Bank celebrates Bangabandhu's birthday and National Children's Day

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) celebrated the 104th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day by paying heartfelt tributes to the portrait of Bangabandhu led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md Nasiruzzaman and Managing Director Md Shawkat Ali Khan and the Director of the Board Mrityunjoy Saha at Dhanmondi-32.

Marking the event, the national flag hoisting, a special dua and prayer were conducted for soliciting the salvation of his departed soul placing a floral wreath at Mujib Corner of the bank's head office, reads a press release.

As a part of observing the day with due respect, an art competition and speech contest on historic 7 March Speech of Bangabandhu for the children were also arranged.

The ceremony was attended by deputy managing directors Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain, Salma Banu, all general managers, deputy general managers and representatives from CBA along with leaders of other organisations associated with the bank.