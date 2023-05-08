Bangladesh Krishi Bank launches Western Union API Payment service

Bangladesh Krishi Bank launches Western Union API Payment service

In order to achieve growth by ensuring the expected customer service in the foreign remittance business, Bangladesh Krishi Bank has launched Western Union API Payment service.

The launching ceremony of the service was held at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Monday (8 May), reads a press release. 

Under this service, the remittance money of expatriate Bangladeshis sent from abroad through Western Union Money Transfer can be easily withdrawn from 1,038 branches of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md Nasiruzzaman and Senior Country Manager South Asia of Western Union Money Transfer Company Ramanathan SS were present on the occasion. 

The bank's Managing Director (Additional Charge) Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqubal Hossain, General Manager (Admin) Md Zainal Abedin, General Manager Mohd Khaleduzzaman, Deputy General Manager of Foreign Remittance Management Department Md Mostafizur Rahman and Western Union Money Transfer Regional Operations Manager South Asia Shihab Hasan and Country Lead of Reconciliation and Settlement Bangladesh Md Taohidur Rahman were also present.

