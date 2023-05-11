Shawkat Ali Khan new BKB Managing Director

Eminent banker Md Shawkat Ali Khan joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) as Managing Director on 10 May.

Prior to joining BKB, he served as the Deputy Managing Director at Rupali Bank Limited.

He worked in an array of departments including Admin & HR, Industrial Credit, General Credit & SME, Agri, Rural Credit & Micro Credit, Foreign Trade Finance & International, Home Loan, Anti Money Laundering, Establishment & Welfare, ICT and Law Divisions.

He also served as the bank's CAMLCO, CFO and CRO.

He received an appreciation letter as recognition of his work for playing an important role in formulating the policy of Home Loan for the government employees of the Ministry of Finance.

During his career, he took part in different banking related training, seminars and symposium held at home and abroad.

He holds BSc (Honors) and MSc degrees in Chemistry from Jahangirnagar University and completed MBA degree in Banking from University of Dhaka.

Md Shawkat Ali Khan was born into a noble Muslim family at Taktarchala village of Sakhipur upazila in Tangail district.