MBL holds training on internal control and compliance

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) organised a two-day training for the officials of the Internal Control & Compliance Division (ICCD) of Head Office recently.

Resource personnel from Bangladesh Bank Training Academy and officials from respective departments of the central bank conducted the training sessions, said a press release.

Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing director & COO of the bank inaugurated the training programme.

In his address, Chowdhury advised participating officers to strictly adhere to the circulars from the central bank, meticulously follow audit guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities and safeguard the bank's interest at all times.

SM Salim Uddin, general manager, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy graced the training programme as a guest of honour. Javed Tariq, principal of training institute moderated the event with the assistance of faculties of the institute.