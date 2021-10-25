MBL holds training on internal control and compliance

Banking

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 01:24 pm

Related News

MBL holds training on internal control and compliance

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 01:24 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) organised a two-day training for the officials of the Internal Control & Compliance Division (ICCD) of Head Office recently. 

Resource personnel from Bangladesh Bank Training Academy and officials from respective departments of the central bank conducted the training sessions, said a press release. 

Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing director & COO of the bank inaugurated the training programme. 

In his address, Chowdhury advised participating officers to strictly adhere to the circulars from the central bank, meticulously follow audit guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities and safeguard the bank's interest at all times. 

SM Salim Uddin, general manager, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy graced the training programme as a guest of honour. Javed Tariq, principal of training institute moderated the event with the assistance of faculties of the institute.   

 

MBL / training / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur