BRAC Bank’s TARA cardholders to get discount at top salons   

BRAC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with various beauty salons of Dhaka to celebrate the wedding season with TARA customers.

Under the agreements, TARA debit and credit cardholders will enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 40% with renowned parlours on bridal packages and also on various grooming services, reads a press release.

This offer is valid till the end of January 2022.

The discounts are available at all outlets of Woman's World, Red by Afroza Parveen, Sonali's HD make-Up and Salon, The Powder Room, Gala Makeover Studio and Saloon, Tulip Nails and Spa and Ellen.

BRAC Bank's TARA has brought this exclusive offer as the customers are now availing services in person at the parlours.

The details of the discount offers can be found on BRAC Bank TARA Facebook Page.

