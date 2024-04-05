Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque promoted to DMD at BRAC Bank

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches, has been promoted to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at BRAC Bank.

The promotion takes effect from April 1, 2024, reads a press release.

Mr. Ashfaque leads the distribution network comprising 187 branches and 40 Sub-branches. He also looks after Premium Banking, Branch Corporate and Government Relations segments.

He has been a cornerstone in expanding the Distribution Network and pivotal in the bank's deposit growth during challenging times.

As a homegrown talent to become the Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Ashfaque's journey with BRAC Bank began in 2006. His extensive experience across Branch, Corporate, and Retail Banking and involvement in strategic planning have been invaluable. A graduate of the University of Dhaka with an MBA from North South University, Mr. Ashfaque is also a trained professional from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

His global perspective, shaped by leadership training in GABV member countries and active participation as a GABV alumnus, positions himself uniquely to lead BRAC Bank's mainstream channels.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said, "Ashfaque's past record speaks volumes about his dedication and achievements for the bank. We believe, in his new role as the DMD, he will drive the Distribution Network business to new heights and become a market leader."

