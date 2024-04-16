BRAC Bank MD to sell 4.85 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 01:59 pm

He would sell his holdings through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) within the next 30 working days

Selim Reza Farhad Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, has expressed his intention to sell 4,85,023 shares at the prevailing market price in the public market.

He owns 4,95,023 shares of the bank, according to a disclosure of the bank published on the stock exchanges today (16 April).

He declared that he would sell his holdings through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) within the next 30 working days.

On the day, BRAC Bank shares rose by 0.80% to Tk37.90 by 1.30pm at DSE. 

