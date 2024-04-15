BRAC Bank promotes three senior officials to Senior Executive Vice President 

BRAC Bank has promoted three senior leaders of the Distribution Network and Finance Divisions to Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP). The promotion took effect from April 1, 2024.  

The promotees are A.K.M. Tareq, Senior Zonal Head - North, and Md. Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Head - South of Distribution Network, and Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah FCA, Financial Controller. 

A.K.M. Tareq joined BRAC Bank in April 2017 and held important positions in Branch Banking. He started his banking career in 1997 and served different banks, including Eastern Bank, Bank Asia, and IFIC, before joining BRAC Bank. Tareq did his B.Com and M.Com from the University of Dhaka, majoring in Marketing. He also completed the Credit Skill Assessment (CSA) from Omega Performance Corporation.   

Md. Taher Hasan Al Mamun joined BRAC Bank in October 2016. He started his banking career in 2003 and served in UCBL, Bank Asia & Basic Bank in key Branch Banking roles including Branch Manager. Mamun obtained his MBA in Finance from IBA, University of Dhaka and B.Sc Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET). 

Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah FCA started his career in 2002 with Rahman Rahman Huq (KPMG) Chartered Accountants as trainee Accountant. He joined in Siemens Bangladesh Limited as Senior Manager, Finance & Accounts and Company Secretary. He was also deputed Siemens Pte Limited, Singapore in 2007 as financial auditor under internal audit functions. He worked for ILDC Finance Limited as CFO Capital Market Operations since 2010. Ohab joined BRAC Bank in April 2014 in Finance Division. He had the opportunity of working various areas including accounting and controlling, finance, business planning and budgeting, risk management, taxation, regulatory reporting, CL reporting and over all policies and processes and having competent knowledge in Bank's Core Banking System (CBS) and other systems of bank. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, and did his BBA and MBA in Accounting from the University of Dhaka. He joined various professional training, workshops, and seminars both home and abroad.

 

