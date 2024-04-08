BRAC Bank Reading Café, Aajob Prokash delve into Liberation War poems

Members of the BRAC Bank Reading Café, in collaboration with Aajob Prokash, engaged in a discussion on a collection of poems that delve into the heart of Bangladesh's liberation war.

The volume, titled 'Nirbachito Muktijuddher Kobita' and edited by Syed Mazharul Parvez, became the centrepiece of a discussion that not only celebrated the poems' artistic merit but also critically analyzed their content and the choices made in their curation.

At the discussion on March 27, 2024, participants and members of Aajob Prokash, a renowned publication house and literary organization, recited various poems from the book. The discussion, however, was not without its critical perspectives. Many voiced their thoughts on the selection process by the editor, suggesting that the anthology might have benefited from the inclusion of other significant poems that were left out from the book.

Reflecting on the event, Selim R.F. Hussain, MD and CEO of BRAC Bank, shared his thoughts on the importance of such literary discussions: "Literature, and poetry in particular, holds the power to transcend time, evoking the spirit of pivotal moments in our history. Through the BRAC Bank Reading Café, we aim to foster a culture of reading that entertains, educates, and empowers. Discussions like these are vital in understanding the multifaceted narratives of our liberation war, allowing us to appreciate the depths of our heritage."

The BRAC Bank Reading Café has announced that for April, the focus will shift to the short stories of the eminent Urdu writer Sadat Hasan Manto, promising another series of engaging and enlightening sessions.

The initiative by BRAC Bank Reading Café, in partnership with Aajob Prokash, underscores the importance of literary exploration in appreciating the complexities of history and the human condition. It stands as a testament to the power of reading in unearthing the layers of meaning that define our collective and individual experiences.