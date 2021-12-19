AIBL opens 199th branch at Narayangonj’ Araihazar

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) inaugurated its 199th branch at Araihazar, Narayangonj, on Wednesday.

AIBL Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu virtually inaugurated the new branch as the Chief Guest, said a press release.

Director of the Bank Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed were present in the occasion.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the inauguration ceremony.

Deputy Manging Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Senior Executives of the Bank were present the ceremony among others.

During the event, Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the bank and ensured the best services for clients.

A large number of local people and well-wishers also attended the event.