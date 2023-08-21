Alhajj Salim Rahman elected as EC chairman of AIBL

Alhajj Salim Rahman has been elected as the chairman of Executive Committee of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL).

It was decided on the 390th meeting of the Board of Directors held on 20 August, reads a press release.

Alhajj Salim Rahman hailed from a respectable Muslim family of Chattogram. His father Alhajj Khalilur Rahman is a prominent businessman and founder of KDS Group, one of the largest industrial groups of the country.

Currently Salim Rahman is serving as the managing director of KDS Group, which consists of KDS Garments Industries Ltd, KDS Accessories Ltd, KDS Apparels Ltd, KDS Logistics Ltd, KDS IDR Ltd, KDS Textiles Ltd, KYCR Coil Industries Ltd, Steel Accessories Ltd, KDS Poly Industries Ltd.

He held the position of director of another private bank for 15 years before joining as a director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited.

