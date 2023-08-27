AIBL Chattogram Zone congratulates newly elected chairman

Newly elected Chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu has been congratulated by the bank's Chattogram zone.

At a ceremony organised by the bank's Chattogram Zonal Office on Saturday (26 August), managers and executives of various branches of the zone congratulated the newly elected chairman, reads a press release.

Chattogram Zonal Head Mohammad Azam, Chairman's Personal Secretary Mohammad Pearu and senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion.