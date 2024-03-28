Al-Arafah Islami Bank launches International Islami Debit Card

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC in collaboration with Mastercard, has announced the launch of the International Islami Debit Card.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury and Country Manager of Mastercard Bangladesh Syed Mohammad Kamal inaugurated the card at a city hotel on Thursday (28 March).

Among others Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Executives, Director of Mastercard Bangladesh Zakia Sultana and other senior officials were present in the occasion.

This debit card will allow cardholders to carry out secure international payments at POS and online transactions. The cardholders can also withdraw cash anytime and anywhere of ATM across the world. The cardholders can also avail all of Mastercard's hotel-stay offers, chain-shop & dining and lifestyle offers at over 7000 partner outlets in Bangladesh.