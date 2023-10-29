Biman limits transportation services for its crews amid hartal

Biman Bangladesh Airlines -Bangladesh's national carrier- has limited its transportation services for its crews today (October 29) due to the ongoing nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami political parties.

The carrier informed its crews through email that it had enacted some changes in the transportation pick-up and drop-off schedule due to unforeseen circumstances.

Biman will be providing transportation services exclusively from Sarina Hotel, Banani, Dhaka.

Accommodation has been arranged at Sarina Hotel accordingly, according to office notice.

Usually, crews enjoy pick-up and drop-off services to and from their home.