Biman to fly with hajj pilgrims from Ctg on 14 May

This year's maiden hajj flights from Chattogram will start from 14 May.

Biman's Boeing 717, carrying 419 pilgrims, will depart from Shah Amanat International Airport for Madinah at 3:50am on 14 May, Biman's Chattogram District Manager Md Shahdat Hossain confirmed.

This year, 22 direct flights will be operated from Chattogram to Saudi Arabia for the transportation of pilgrims, he added.

Of them, 20 flights will go directly to Jeddah and two flights will go to Madinah.

Meanwhile, the first flight with pilgrims from Dhaka will leave for Saudi Arabia on 9 May. Then the next flights will leave as per the schedule.