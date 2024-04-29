Biman warns against fake recruitment notices in Facebook pages, groups

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has warned against fake recruitment notices in Facebook pages and groups that are not affiliated with the airline.

"Biman authorities have come to notice fake recruitment circulars posted by someone with the name Himel Khan using the logo and name of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in pages and groups of social media platform Facebook," the national flag carrier said in a statement today (29 April).

"These fake Facebook pages, groups and recruitment circulars have nothing to do with Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The post of 'Passport Checker' is mentioned in the said fake circular. Biman Bangladesh Airlines does not have any post called 'Passport Checker'," it added.

Urging all concerned not to be confused in this regard, it said all recruitment circulars of Biman Bangladesh Airlines are published on its official website (www.biman.gov.bd) and national dailies.

Mentioning that the name and logo of Biman Bangladesh Airlines are copyright and trademark registered and using them without permission is a punishable offence, it said Biman authorities will take legal action against the above mentioned fake Facebook pages and groups.