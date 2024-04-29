Biman warns against fake recruitment notices in Facebook pages, groups

Aviation

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:37 pm

Related News

Biman warns against fake recruitment notices in Facebook pages, groups

Urging all concerned not to be confused in this regard, it said all recruitment circulars of Biman Bangladesh Airlines are published on its official website (www.biman.gov.bd) and national dailies.

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:37 pm
Biman warns against fake recruitment notices in Facebook pages, groups

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has warned against fake recruitment notices in Facebook pages and groups that are not affiliated with the airline.

"Biman authorities have come to notice fake recruitment circulars posted by someone with the name Himel Khan using the logo and name of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in pages and groups of social media platform Facebook," the national flag carrier said in a statement today (29 April). 

"These fake Facebook pages, groups and recruitment circulars have nothing to do with Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The post of 'Passport Checker' is mentioned in the said fake circular. Biman Bangladesh Airlines does not have any post called 'Passport Checker'," it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Urging all concerned not to be confused in this regard, it said all recruitment circulars of Biman Bangladesh Airlines are published on its official website (www.biman.gov.bd) and national dailies. 

Mentioning that the name and logo of Biman Bangladesh Airlines are copyright and trademark registered and using them without permission is a punishable offence, it said Biman authorities will take legal action against the above mentioned fake Facebook pages and groups.

Bangladesh

Biman / Biman Bangladesh Airlines / recruitment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

10h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

Did cricketers refuse to play under female umpire?

26m | Videos
Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

1h | Videos
The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

5h | Videos
Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

2h | Videos