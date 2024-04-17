Biman plane makes emergency landing after tyre burst on Eid day

Aviation

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
17 April, 2024, 09:55 pm

Biman plane makes emergency landing after tyre burst on Eid day

A Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-371) with about a hundred passengers was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its tyres bursted at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Eid day (11 April).

The incident occurred due to a lightbox in the runway breaking off and hitting the speeding wheels of the aircraft, Biman Managing Director Shafiul Azim told The Business Standard.

According to Biman sources, the plane was not under the pilot's control as it happened just before the take-off. The plane went up in the sky even after the tyre burst. Later, the pilot was able to make an emergency landing at the airport again and there were no casualties.

Regarding the issue, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, said, "We will comment after finding more details of the incident."

