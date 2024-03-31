Biman announces increased flights marking Eid-Ul-Fitr

National flag carrier Bangladesh Biman Airlines today (31 March) announced an increase in the number of flights on internal routes marking the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest annual Muslim festival.

The airline will operate an additional nine (18 round-trips) flights on domestic routes on 4-10 April, it said in a press statement.

These additional flights will be operated on Syedpur, Rajshahi, Jessore and Barisal routes.

Besides, the passengers of the Sylhet and Chattogram route can also travel in Biman's large aircraft.

Passengers can purchase tickets for these routes from any Biman sales centre, Biman website (www.biman-airlines.com), Biman authorised travel agencies, or by calling the Biman call centre at 13636.

A 10% discount on the original fare can be availed by using promo code BGDEAL24 when purchasing tickets from Biman's website and mobile apps, according to the press statement.