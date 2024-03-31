Biman announces increased flights marking Eid-Ul-Fitr

Aviation

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 09:01 pm

Related News

Biman announces increased flights marking Eid-Ul-Fitr

A 10% discount on the original fare can be availed by using promo code BGDEAL24 when purchasing tickets from Biman's website and mobile apps, according to the press statement.

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 09:01 pm
A Biman aircraft. Photo: Courtesy
A Biman aircraft. Photo: Courtesy

National flag carrier Bangladesh Biman Airlines today (31 March) announced an increase in the number of flights on internal routes marking the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest annual Muslim festival.

The airline will operate an additional nine (18 round-trips) flights on domestic routes on 4-10 April, it said in a press statement.

These additional flights will be operated on Syedpur, Rajshahi, Jessore and Barisal routes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the passengers of the Sylhet and Chattogram route can also travel in Biman's large aircraft.

Passengers can purchase tickets for these routes from any Biman sales centre, Biman website (www.biman-airlines.com), Biman authorised travel agencies, or by calling the Biman call centre at 13636.

A 10% discount on the original fare can be availed by using promo code BGDEAL24 when purchasing tickets from Biman's website and mobile apps, according to the press statement.

Bangladesh

Biman / Bangladesh / Eid-ul-Fitr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

5h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

6h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

3h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

4h | Videos
It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

1h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

2h | Videos