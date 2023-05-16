Bangladesh denies fifth freedom of air to UAE airlines

Aviation

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:32 pm

Bangladesh denies fifth freedom of air to UAE airlines

However, the two countries completed a discussion about the deal on bilateral airlines movement

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:32 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has declined a proposal for a fifth-freedom of air privileges (for flight operations to a third country from Bangladesh) to airlines of the United Arab Emirates. 

In the talks, four UAE Airlines – Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai, and Air Arabia – proposed to increase their air traffic to Bangladesh and to get 5th Freedom rights on various routes.

"Currently considering the operations of the 3rd terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, it will not be possible to increase the number of flights, so it has been decided to keep the current rate of flights at that level," said a press release of CAAB.

In the proposal, four United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines sought permission to operate flights from Bangladesh to third countries. If they get permission, the airlines could transport passengers and goods from Bangladesh to other countries.

Fifth Freedom of The Air - the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one State to another State to put down and to take on, in the territory of the first country, traffic coming from or destined for a third country (also known as a Fifth Freedom Right), according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"Proposals for increased flight operations will be reviewed subject to future capacity expansion of airports. However, implementation of the Fifth Freedom of air rights will not be possible," CAAB informed in the release.

During the talks at the CAAB headquarters, Bangladesh took a policy decision regarding the approval of flight operation in favor of Fujairah State of Emirate states subject to achieving a capacity of the airport.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman presided over the meeting.

At the meeting, the two countries completed a discussion about the deal on bilateral airlines movement.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, head of the UAE delegation, assured to provide technical and consultancy cooperation for the development of the aviation industry in Bangladesh, especially in airport management.

A total of 22 people including senior officials of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), UAE and Civil Aviation Authorities of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, and representatives of various UAE airlines were present.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, and representatives of various airlines of Bangladesh were also present.

