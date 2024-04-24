UK wants to boost cooperation in developing Bangladesh's aviation industry

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:29 pm

The United Kingdom has expressed interest to strengthen cooperation in the development of Bangladesh's aviation industry.

This was conveyed by UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke during a meeting with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Mohammad Faruk Khan at his residence today (24 April).

"…The UK is interested in expanding cooperation in a wider range of new potential areas, including developing technical skills in Bangladesh's aviation industry, creating trained manpower and further improving security systems, the high commissioner said.

"The UK wants to play a supportive role in transforming Bangladesh into an aviation hub," she added.

Faruk Khan said, "We welcome the UK's interest in cooperating with Bangladesh to transform it into an aviation hub. It would be a pleasure for our two countries to work together to develop the aviation industry.

"The government is working to transform Bangladesh into one of the leading aviation hubs under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Extensive development has been achieved at all airports in the country, including the construction of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and further development work is underway.

"We are working to transform Saidpur Airport into a regional hub. Once the development work of the airport is completed, it will play a game-changer in the field of regional connectivity, economy and trade between Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Bhutan," the minister added.

Bangladesh / aviation / UK

