Biman recruits 84 ground service assistants to improve passenger services

UNB
18 April, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 07:16 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Aiming to enhance passenger services and ground handling capacity, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has recruited 84 ground service assistants.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim officially issued the appointment letter to 84 new ground service assistants at Biman Head Office on Thursday (18 April).

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Director (Customer Service) Motiul Islam Chowdhury was present at the event along with various Biman officials.

Biman CEO said the newly recruited ground service assistants will play an important role in the continuous improvement of Biman Bangladesh Airlines' passenger services and increasing the capacity of ground handling.

He instructed the recruits to discharge their duties with integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

A total of 1100 people have been appointed in various positions of Biman in the last one year and the recruitment process of 550 people is on.

Besides, equipment worth approximately 1000 crores has been purchased to increase the capacity of ground handling.

