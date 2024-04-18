UAE leader orders damage assessment after record rainfall

The United Arab Emirates will assess damage to its infrastructure from the severe storm that hit the country earlier this week, flooding vital highways and disrupting operations at Dubai’s main airport

A flooded highway after a rainstorm in Dubai. Photo: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
The United Arab Emirates will assess damage to its infrastructure from the severe storm that hit the country earlier this week, flooding vital highways and disrupting operations at Dubai's main airport.

President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan instructed authorities to begin work on the assessment nationwide and limit the damage, state-run WAM news agency reported, citing a statement. Record rainfall on April 16 resulted in many flights being cancelled or diverted from Dubai. Emirates, one of the world's biggest airlines, has extended a halt in passenger check-ins to Thursday. 

The heavy rain flooded homes and buildings, while cars were submerged on roads. A social media video showed the ceiling of a shop collapsing as water inundated one of Dubai's most popular malls. 

The president also asked for support to be provided "to all families impacted by the severe weather, ordering the transfer of affected families to safe locations in cooperation with local authorities."

In anticipation of the storm, the UAE had shut schools and asked government and private sector employees to work from home. It has extended the measures to the end of the week.

