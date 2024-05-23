RAB arrests 3 from East Badda with 65 crude bombs

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 01:00 pm

Representative photo of a crude bomb. Photo: Hindustan Times
Representative photo of a crude bomb. Photo: Hindustan Times

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three individuals with 65 crude bombs during a raid in the capital's East Badda area last night.

The arrestees were identified as Fahim Rahman Abdullah, 22, Md Limon, 20, and Akul Mia, 21. 

All three work at a shoe factory, said in a press release signed by Md Shamim Hossain, assistant superintendent of police, also the staff officer (media) of RAB-3. 

According to the press release, two Narayanganj residents, Masum and Sojib, received an order to supply a large quantity of handmade bombs 8-10 days ago. They subsequently hired Fahim, Limon, and Akul for Tk 26,000 and provided the necessary materials for manufacturing the bombs.

"They rented a room in the capital's Badda area and began working on Wednesday evening. Their goal was to produce about 100 bombs. However, RAB raided the location and apprehended the trio before they could complete their task," the press release noted.

Reportedly, the team consists of five experts, each specializing in a different aspect of the bomb-making process. 

The bombs were allegedly ordered by miscreants in Gazipur.

The procedure of filing a case in this regard is underway, police confirmed.
 

