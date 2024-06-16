Govt strictly monitoring Myanmar border situation: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
16 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Govt strictly monitoring Myanmar border situation: Quader

He said the incident in Saint Martin was the act of the Arakan Army

BSS
16 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office on Sunday (16 June). Photo: BSS
Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office on Sunday (16 June). Photo: BSS

The government is strictly monitoring the Myanmar border situation, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (16 June).
 
"Bangladesh has never showed subservient attitude to anyone. Bangladesh is keeping a strict vigilance on the Myanmar border situation. We remain alert," he said at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.
 
Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made an irresponsible statement on the Saint Martin incidents, while he has no idea about the situation.
 
"What happened in Saint Martin was the act of Arakan Army. Myanmar's state forces did not do anything," he said.
 
Claiming that food-carrying vessels are regularly operating to Saint Martin, the AL general secretary said, "We want to resolve the problem through discussion. Bangladesh has no need to start excitedly a war with Myanmar."
 
"We have never showed subservient attitude to anyone and we will not do so in the future too. A few days ago, members of the Myanmar Border Guard took shelter in Bangladesh. They were sent back," he said.
 
Mentioning that rumours are being spread that Saint Martin is being occupied by Myanmar, Quader said BNP-Jamaat is spreading such rumours.
 
BNP can only make ridiculous comments like the ignorant and it is still doing so, he said, adding that officials concerned and Bangladesh Army remain on high alert.
 
The road transport minister said displaced Rohingyas must go back to their homeland in Myanmar, so diplomatic efforts continue to repatriate them.
 
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain were, among others, present at the press conference. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Myanmar unrest / Saint Martin's / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

7h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

10h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

5h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

21h | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

1d | Videos