Govt strictly monitoring Myanmar border situation: Quader

The government is strictly monitoring the Myanmar border situation, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (16 June).



"Bangladesh has never showed subservient attitude to anyone. Bangladesh is keeping a strict vigilance on the Myanmar border situation. We remain alert," he said at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.



Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made an irresponsible statement on the Saint Martin incidents, while he has no idea about the situation.



"What happened in Saint Martin was the act of Arakan Army. Myanmar's state forces did not do anything," he said.



Claiming that food-carrying vessels are regularly operating to Saint Martin, the AL general secretary said, "We want to resolve the problem through discussion. Bangladesh has no need to start excitedly a war with Myanmar."



"We have never showed subservient attitude to anyone and we will not do so in the future too. A few days ago, members of the Myanmar Border Guard took shelter in Bangladesh. They were sent back," he said.



Mentioning that rumours are being spread that Saint Martin is being occupied by Myanmar, Quader said BNP-Jamaat is spreading such rumours.



BNP can only make ridiculous comments like the ignorant and it is still doing so, he said, adding that officials concerned and Bangladesh Army remain on high alert.



The road transport minister said displaced Rohingyas must go back to their homeland in Myanmar, so diplomatic efforts continue to repatriate them.



AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain were, among others, present at the press conference.