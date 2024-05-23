Dr Yunus's bail extended till 4 July

A labour court has extended the bail of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom in a case filed over labour law violations.

A Labour Appeal Tribunal extended the bail period today (23 May), confirmed Abdullah Al Mamun, a counsel for Dr Yunus.

The court also fixed 4 July for the next hearing on the appeal against the judgment of the Labor Court.

Earlier, Dr Yunus, accompanied by his lawyer and associates related to the case, arrived at the Labor Appellate Tribunal in Kakrail around 11am.

Previously, on 16 April, a labour court had extended their bail period until 23 May after dismissing an application for permanent bail for Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other accused.

