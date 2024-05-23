Dr Yunus's bail extended till 4 July

Court

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 12:03 pm

Related News

Dr Yunus's bail extended till 4 July

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 12:03 pm
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Noble laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

A labour court has extended the bail of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom in a case filed over labour law violations.

A  Labour Appeal Tribunal extended the bail period today (23 May), confirmed Abdullah Al Mamun, a counsel for Dr Yunus.

The court also fixed 4 July for the next hearing on the appeal against the judgment of the Labor Court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, Dr Yunus, accompanied by his lawyer and associates related to the case, arrived at the Labor Appellate Tribunal in Kakrail around 11am.

Previously, on 16 April, a labour court had extended their bail period until 23 May after dismissing an application for permanent bail for Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other accused.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Yunus case / Dr Yunus / labour law violation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

23h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Some animals can recognize faces

Some animals can recognize faces

24m | Videos
Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

12h | Videos
Russia begins strategic nuclear weapons drills

Russia begins strategic nuclear weapons drills

14h | Videos
What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

16h | Videos