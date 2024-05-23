Stocks continue to fall for eight straight days, market cap dropped Tk58,000cr

Dhaka stocks exchange
File photo: Mumit M

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted by 58 points on Thursday, extending the downfall for eight straight days.

At the end of the day, the DSEX came down to settle at 5,312 points, which was lowest in over 37 months.

The turnover value at the DSE also dropped 14% to Tk508 crore.

In the last eight days, the DSEX lost a total of 384 points and the market capitalisation also dropped by Tk58,000 crore to Tk6.53 lakh crore.

