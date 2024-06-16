ISPR urges all not to be misled by rumours over security of Saint Martin’s

Bangladesh

BSS
16 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 10:22 pm

Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard ships conduct regular patrolling near Saint Martin’s Island. Photo: ISPR
Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard ships conduct regular patrolling near Saint Martin’s Island. Photo: ISPR

The Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) today (16 June) urged all not to be misguided by rumours spreading through social media over the security of Saint Martin's island centring Myanmar's ongoing internal conflict near the island.

"As Myanmar's internal conflict is going on near Saint Martin's, rumours are being spread by different vested quarters on social media about the security of St. Martin's. All are requested not to be misled by such rumours," said an ISPR press release this evening.

The release said in the wake of the ongoing internal conflict in Myanmar, the Myanmar military is conducting joint operations against the Arakan Army in Rakhine State.

Due to this clash between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, an unwanted incident of firing on a Bangladeshi boat took place in the Naf River and the estuary area adjacent to the river.

On 12 June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh protested the incident of firing on Bangladeshi boat and expressed deep concern over it, the release said, adding that following the protest, the Myanmar Navy staying in Myanmar's maritime areas and on the Myanmar border of the Naf River near St. Martin's Island is firing at the position of the Arakan Army at the direction of Myanmar.
 

At the same time, the release said, the Arakan Army is also firing at Myanmar Navy ships and boats.

Currently, several warships of the Myanmar Navy are conducting the operations on the Myanmar border. The Myanmar Navy has informed the Bangladesh Navy of its position in Myanmar's maritime area near Saint Martin's.

The internal conflict in Myanmar is going on in the mainland and adjacent coastal areas of Myanmar, the release said.

Several ships of the Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard are conducting regular patrols from Bangladesh's maritime area near St. Martin's Island and monitoring the movement of Myanmar ships, it added.

