President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (16 June) greeted countrymen as well as the Muslims across the globe on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha that falls tomorrow.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying that the holy Eid-ul-Adha will bring welfare for all with the emergence of the spirit of sacrifice among all.

In his message, the president said, "The great example of profound love, absolute obedience and sacrifice to Almighty Allah set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) at the directive of Allah is incomparable in the history and it's a lesson for us".



He said sacrifice [Qurbani] instills the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbors and it gives lesson of tolerance.

Economic recession is prevailing across the world due to the impacts different war-conflicts and crisis, the head of the state said.

As a result, numerous people at different parts of the world are facing various obstacles and sufferings, he added.

People at different parts of the world including Gaza in Palestine are passing days in extreme uncertainty amid starvation, eating half a meal and without treatment, he said.



They are leading life in massive sufferings having profound pains of losing relatives, said the president.

"We will have to think about them as well. As per our capacity, we will have to extend cooperation and mobilise support to lessen their sufferings," he said.

He urged the affluent and well-off people of the country to stand by the poor and underprivileged people of society to share joy of Eid with them as none is deprived of Eid festivity.

The president hoped all citizens will remain sincere in sacrificing their animals in government designated places and stopping environment pollution by removing wastes of sacrificial animals.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the unique example set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) through their self-sacrifice to attain the satisfaction of Almighty Allah will be imitated and followed forever by the world people.

Through the celebration of the festival (Eid-ul-Adha) every year, the well-off Muslims establish a bond of solidarity and equality among the people by distributing the meat of sacrificed animal to their relatives and the poor and needy people, she added.

Noting that the Eid-ul-Adha teaches peace, compassion, sacrifice and brotherhood, the premier said the sincere wish of the Eid festival should be- may sacrifices, self-purification, restraint, amity and harmony of Muslims spread in all stages of life.



May the life of every person be filled with happiness and endless joy of Eid, she added.

"I hope the Eid will bring happiness and joy in the lives of all, rich and poor," Sheikh Hasina said.

Keeping the essence of the Eid-ul-Adha in the hearts, she urged all to participate in public welfare-oriented works from our respective positions and build a non-communal, developed and prosperous and modern Smart Bangladesh, which was a life-long dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"On this auspicious day, I pray to Almighty Allah Rabbul Alamin for the continuous progress, peace and welfare of Bangladesh and the Muslim community," the prime minister said.