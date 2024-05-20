PM orders lifting ban on battery-run auto rickshaws; allows those to run on city roads

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 04:12 pm

The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed scrapping the decision to ban battery-run auto rickshaws from city streets, including in Dhaka.

Speaking at an event today (20 May), Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the PM had made the decision keeping in mind the livelihoods of the people involved.

"In view of the current global situation, Sheikh Hasina has taken this decision thinking about the livelihood of low-income earners," he said.

The ban on the vehicles from operation on the country's 22 highways will, however, remain in place.

The Advisory Council of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) decided to ban battery-run rickshaws on Dhaka city roads at a meeting on 15 May.

After the ban came into effect, Rickshaw drivers yesterday (19 May) took to the streets in protest. They protested in Mirpur-10, Pallabi and Agargaon areas, creating gridlocks.

Today as well they held demonstrations in the capital's Rampura-Badda, Kuril, and Khilkhet areas.

Four separate cases have been filed against protesting auto-rickshaw drivers in three police stations - including two in Pallabi, one in Kafrul, and one in Mirpur Model police station. 

The cases were lodged in connection with the incidents of obstruction of police duties, vandalism, arson, sabotage, and attacks on law enforcement officials during the day-long protests yesterday (19 May), said police sources. 

 

