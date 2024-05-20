PM Hasina mourns death of Iranian President Raisi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian president and its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border early today (20 May).

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the sad demise of President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and members of the entourage in the tragic accident of the helicopter carrying them."

"In this hour of grief, on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I convey our deepest condolences to the Government and the brotherly people of Iran."

The premier recalled President Seyyed Raisi as a "wise and selfless leader who served his country with deep commitment and worked for the well-being of the People of Iran".

She said, "He was a great leader of international stature and his exemplary leadership and accomplishments will remain as a lasting legacy for us."

The letter was addressed to Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first vice president, who earlier confirmed the death of President Raisi in a statement on social media and state television.

State news agency IRNA said Raisi was flying in a US-made Bell 212 helicopter.