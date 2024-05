The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 37 points on Monday, extending the losing streak for six straight sessions.

On the day, the DSE key index settled at 5,393 points, which was also the lowest in 37 months.

During the last six days, the DSEX lost 303 points and the market capitalisation dropped around Tk20,000 crore.