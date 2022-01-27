Covid-19: 'Flurona' isn't real, people can get co-infection, say researchers

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

Covid-19: 'Flurona' isn't real, people can get co-infection, say researchers

The reports about ‘flurona’ - double infection of Covid-19 and influenza - surfaced on social media. They claimed that the infection surfaced in Israel and that it is severe. The healthcare experts, however, rubbished these reports and said co-infections can happen to anyone

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Medical staff carry out tests for Covid-19 at a drive-through site in Jerusalem, Israel.(Reuters File Photo)
Medical staff carry out tests for Covid-19 at a drive-through site in Jerusalem, Israel.(Reuters File Photo)

Some posts on social media talked about one such infection named 'flurona' in Israel, which the users said is a double infection of Covid-19 and influenza.

But healthcare experts have now dismissed this, saying it's not a different thing.

"The contractions like 'flurona,' I think they're very misleading to people. It presents the idea two viruses have somehow merged into one, which is not at all the case," Dr Ellen Foxman, an immunologist at the Yale School of Medicine, told NBC News. "Somebody got a co-infection. People get co-infections all the time."

Other researchers too agree with Dr Foxman. Dr Guy Boivin, a clinical virologist in Quebec, explained that co-infection can result in three outcomes: Little or no symptoms, severe illness due to virus attacks at the same time or one infection could block another.

According to reports, the first case of 'flurona' was recorded late in December in a pregnant woman who was admitted to the Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva to give birth. Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the young woman was not vaccinated.

At that time, Dr Nahla Abdel Wahab, a doctor at Cairo University Hospital, had told Israeli media that 'flurona' may indicate a major breakdown of the immunity system as two viruses are entering the human body at the same time.

Israel is administering a fourth vaccine shot against Covid-19 to individuals with a compromised immune system. It is mulling expanding the coverage to younger population as well.

Last week, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the Omicron variant is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros.

It also said BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction in the country.

Top News

Covid / omicron / Sars-CoV-2 / flurona / influenza / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

21h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

18h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

20h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork