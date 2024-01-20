Covid impact lingers in Bangladesh, youth unemployment rate one of the highest: Report

Bangladesh is among South Asian countries with a significant portion of its youth population aged between 15 and 24 years who are Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET).

The 'Asia-Pacific Population and Development Report 2023', recently published by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), revealed that Bangladesh has more than 20% of the youth population currently living as NEETs.

The other countries that fall into this category are India, Indonesia, Iran, the Republic of Korea, Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Turkiye.

These figures tend to be higher for women over men, however men face a higher rate of labour underutilization compared to young women

The report adds that "investing in young people and giving them the fullest opportunities to be productive through education, decent employment and access to health services is the key to reaping the demographic dividend. However, globally, young people are about three times more likely than adults to be unemployed."

It also draws attention to how the Covid-19 pandemic was an extremely disruptive force for young adults. They were "much more likely to have been forced out of the labour market" by the consequences of the pandemic.

The "Getting started in life' first job and establishing a home was difficult before the pandemic; but the immediate conditions and aftermath have only served to exacerbate these challenges." the report says.

There were several suggestions to address these issues, such as recognising "adolescents and young people as 'agents of change'", youth empowerment, building their resilience and enabling them to participate in decision making.

The report also seeks to address youth unemployment, underemployment, vulnerable employment and informal employment by developing and implementing targeted and integrated youth employment policies for inclusive creation of decent jobs, improved employability, skill development and vocational training.

The 134 page report covers 11 topics, poverty eradication and employment, health, sexual and reproductive health, services and rights, education, gender equality and women's empowerment, adolescents and young people, ageing, international migration, urbanisation and internal migration, population and sustainable development, data and statistics.