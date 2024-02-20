New Covid variant can infect despite taking 2 vaccine doses: BSMMU

Despite taking two doses of vaccines, anyone can be affected by the new sub-variant of the coronavirus, JN.1, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed said today (20 February).

At a press conference at the BSMMU, Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed said patients have been infected with the new JN.1 sub-variant of Covid and they are detected with less severe symptoms, a press release said.

Sharfuddin was addressing a press conference organised by BSMMU to announce the results of the latest genome sequencing research on Covid.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the new sub-variant JN.1 earlier in the year. From the third week of January to the first week of February, BSMMU conducted genome sequencing of samples of 48 patients who were infected with Covid-19. The study identified a new sub-variant of the corona micron type, JN.1, in three patients.

"The symptoms of this sub-variant are similar to its other types. Although patients have mild symptoms of fever, chills, sore throat, headache, and mild cough," the BSMMU VC added.

On January 18, 2024, Bangladesh reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1.

"This variant has been detected among five individuals but they don't have any travel history," Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) sources said.

According to the IEDCR, Omicron's sub-variant JN.1 has been identified in five tested samples of coronavirus patients from Dhaka and outside Dhaka city".

In December 2023, a new strain of the omicron variant JN.1, started spreading in many countries, including India, China, and the United States.

The WHO classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" and said current evidence shows the risk to public health was low.